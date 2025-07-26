Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $26,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.52.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $692.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $300.57 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

