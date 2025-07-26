Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $25.95 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.