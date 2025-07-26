Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 215,190 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1,455.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,190 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $25,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 45,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $116.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.