Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 8,121 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at $307,470.60. The trade was a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.43, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $160.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.85.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.