Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.08% of Blackbaud worth $32,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,263,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,329,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 45,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,168,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a positive return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

