Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,917 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $370.74 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.