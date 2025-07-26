Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 20,204 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,204 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after buying an additional 402,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 43,931 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $37.46.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

Atour Lifestyle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

