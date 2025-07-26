Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,236.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,071.39. The stock has a market cap of $501.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,669.34. This trade represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

