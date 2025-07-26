Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

