VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

