Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Trimmed by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

