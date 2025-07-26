Prossimo Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE PAA opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

