Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,260,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 195,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 218,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DT opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

