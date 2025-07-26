Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prossimo Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

View Our Latest Report on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.