Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 3,533.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,965,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $27,051,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after buying an additional 1,718,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $24,292,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

VIPS stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

