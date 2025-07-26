Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 2,169 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:ITW opened at $261.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.18 and its 200-day moving average is $249.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

