Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Booking by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,632.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,546.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,048.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,454.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

