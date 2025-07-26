Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $151.10 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

