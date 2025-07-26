3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in 3M by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $175,110,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in 3M by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in 3M by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,708,000 after purchasing an additional 837,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $112.68 and a 1 year high of $164.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

