Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.4%

FI stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

