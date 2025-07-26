Analyzing Tredegar (NYSE:TG) & Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Tredegar has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tredegar and Victrex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tredegar $598.03 million 0.53 -$64.57 million ($1.68) -5.40 Victrex $369.00 million 2.38 $21.81 million N/A N/A

Victrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tredegar.

Profitability

This table compares Tredegar and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tredegar -8.35% 9.28% 3.95% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Tredegar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Tredegar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tredegar and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tredegar 0 0 0 0 0.00 Victrex 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

Tredegar beats Victrex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. The PE Films segment offers single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel and flexible displays that are used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, ForceField PEARL, Pearl A, and Obsidian brands. This segment provides polyethylene overwrap for bathroom tissue and paper towels, as well as polyethylene overwrap films and films for other markets. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Ecophane and Sealphane brands. Tredegar Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

