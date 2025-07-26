Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) & The Competition Critical Review

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sportsman’s Warehouse to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse -3.01% -7.65% -1.96% Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors -6.36% 2.20% 1.43%

Volatility and Risk

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportsman’s Warehouse’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

83.0% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sportsman’s Warehouse and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors 876 4927 5323 114 2.42

Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus target price of $3.21, indicating a potential downside of 5.91%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.20 billion -$33.06 million -3.55 Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors $6.22 billion $365.27 million 60.24

Sportsman’s Warehouse’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sportsman’s Warehouse. Sportsman’s Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse peers beat Sportsman’s Warehouse on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.