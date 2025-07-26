Burren Capital Advisors Ltd Purchases New Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Kellanova comprises approximately 10.6% of Burren Capital Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Kellanova by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $79.86 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $9,157,473.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,670,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,975,890.48. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $111,198,218. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

