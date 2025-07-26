Promising Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 23rd

Alibaba Group, Rocket Companies, and Adobe are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves creating, distributing or monetizing digital content and services—ranging from streaming video and music to social networking and online publishing. They offer investors exposure to the fast-growing digital economy driven by internet usage, mobile devices and digital advertising. Examples include Netflix, Spotify and Meta Platforms (Facebook). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,736,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,567. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.19. The company had a trading volume of 855,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

