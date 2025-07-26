Best Technology Stocks To Follow Now – July 23rd

NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet, Palantir Technologies, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, and Texas Instruments are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing or distribution of technology-based products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms and telecommunications equipment. Investors often view these stocks as growth-oriented, since technology firms tend to reinvest earnings in research and innovation, leading to the potential for rapid expansion but also increased market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.54. 103,665,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,539,962. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.81.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,071,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,038,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.41. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.23. 28,479,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,306,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.39. 32,474,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,125,294. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $155.68. The company has a market cap of $361.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.23, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $505.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,259,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,532,537. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $514.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,036,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,769,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $28.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,895,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,869. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.23. The company has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

