Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $214,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 240,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Home Depot by 1,706.2% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $375.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

