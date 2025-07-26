Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 23rd

Walmart, Krispy Kreme, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate the bulk of their revenue through online retail platforms. They represent ownership in businesses that facilitate the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet rather than through traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Investors track these stocks for growth potential tied to digital shopping trends, technological innovations in logistics, and shifts in consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,820,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,080,502. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $763.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,852,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,715. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.68 million, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 6,972,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. 1,933,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

