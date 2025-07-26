Value Stocks To Consider – July 23rd

Invesco QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, Oklo, Marathon Digital, Circle Internet Group, Abivax, and Citigroup are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market, typically trading at lower price-to-earnings, price-to-book, or dividend-yield ratios than their peers. Investors buy them in the expectation that their true worth will be recognized over time, driving the stock price up. These companies often have stable cash flows and established business models but may be overlooked due to short-term challenges or market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $563.07. 31,980,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,486,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $534.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $566.06.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,477,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173,985. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

MARA traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 119,529,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,209,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 6.53. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,472,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,744,531. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,832.94.

Abivax (ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

NASDAQ:ABVX traded up $59.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,889,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Abivax has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,037,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,724,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52.

