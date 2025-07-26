Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now – July 23rd

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, support or invest in the technologies underpinning immersive virtual worlds—such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), 3D content creation, blockchain-based digital goods and related digital commerce. By holding these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth of social gaming platforms, virtual workspaces, digital marketplaces and the hardware and software ecosystems powering tomorrow’s “metaverse.” These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,430,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,456,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.81.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.84. 1,526,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.37.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.30. 630,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Globant has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.77.

