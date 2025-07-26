Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 23rd

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or commercialization of quantum computing technologies. These firms range from hardware manufacturers building quantum processors to software developers crafting quantum algorithms and cloud providers offering quantum-as-a-service. Investors in this niche seek exposure to the potentially transformative advances of quantum computing, though the sector’s early-stage nature often brings higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 51,379,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,997,536. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. 10,134,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,323,520. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 21,977,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,932,508. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.43. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

