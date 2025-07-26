Top Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 23rd

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, refining or trading of gold. Their market value tends to track movements in the spot price of gold, but is also influenced by factors such as a company’s production costs, reserve size and operational efficiency. Investors often use gold stocks to gain leveraged exposure to gold price changes while potentially earning dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. 21,820,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,212,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $69.13. 10,811,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,450,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $297.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.68. 13,737,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,842,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Featured Stories