Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.46.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Pentair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Pentair by 14.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

