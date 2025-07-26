Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sanjit Biswas Sells 35,842 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 35,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,384,576.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 978,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,814,984.26. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 124,158 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $4,703,105.04.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,736 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $1,791,936.48.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 114,264 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $4,422,016.80.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,605 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $1,094,799.90.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 136,395 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $6,278,261.85.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,526 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $1,965,976.98.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 63,017 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $2,932,811.18.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,457 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,577,449.81.

On Thursday, May 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $934,170.30.

Samsara Trading Up 2.2%

Samsara stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.13 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price objective on Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

