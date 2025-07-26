Bank of America Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $217.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

