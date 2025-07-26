Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,383,677,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after buying an additional 22,100,902 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16,993.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,898,000 after buying an additional 15,968,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

