International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

IBM stock opened at $259.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $181.81 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average is $255.81. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

