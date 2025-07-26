Morgan Stanley Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $85.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hasbro has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.