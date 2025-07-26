BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $590.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.96.

NYSE GEV opened at $644.60 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $651.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.80 and a 200-day moving average of $406.08.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

