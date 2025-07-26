Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Major Shareholder Sells $129,888.69 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joshua Harley sold 81,691 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $129,888.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,228,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,952.59. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Joshua Harley sold 1,100 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $1,639.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 50,717 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $74,046.82.

On Friday, July 18th, Joshua Harley sold 22,883 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $30,205.56.

On Thursday, July 17th, Joshua Harley sold 10,231 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $13,914.16.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 34,478 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $45,855.74.

Fathom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.12. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Fathom Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fathom by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 207,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 138,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fathom by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.