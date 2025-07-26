Sheldon Brickman Sells 15,236 Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) Director Sheldon Brickman sold 15,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $42,965.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,495 shares in the company, valued at $136,755.90. The trade was a 23.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

RELI stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

