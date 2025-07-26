UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

