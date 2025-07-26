Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 102006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 5.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $834.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of ($24.94) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.26 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In related news, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,820.44. This represents a 16.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,263,058.13. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 40,107.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 244,252 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 99.7% in the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.