ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $37,000.00 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,750. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ReposiTrak Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of TRAK opened at $18.39 on Friday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21.
ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
