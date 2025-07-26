ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $37,000.00 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,750. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of TRAK opened at $18.39 on Friday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21.

Get ReposiTrak alerts:

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReposiTrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ReposiTrak Inc. ( NYSE:TRAK Free Report ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ReposiTrak worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRAK

About ReposiTrak

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.