Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$82.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK.B. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.12.
Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.
