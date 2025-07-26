TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$245.00 to C$250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$234.00 to C$267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$234.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$244.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on L

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of L opened at C$222.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$162.59 and a 1 year high of C$235.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$223.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$205.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.5643 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 4,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$227.00, for a total transaction of C$908,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Per Bank sold 13,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total value of C$3,105,054.78. Insiders sold 27,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.