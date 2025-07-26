Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Scotiabank

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,935,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,155,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after acquiring an additional 954,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 19,519.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,295,000 after purchasing an additional 913,882 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.