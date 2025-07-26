TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.12.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Down 5.7%

About Teck Resources

TSE TECK.B opened at C$45.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$40.23 and a one year high of C$72.92.

(Get Free Report)

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.