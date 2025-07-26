A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A&W REVENUE IF Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of A&W REVENUE IF stock opened at C$39.75 on Friday. A&W REVENUE IF has a 12 month low of C$28.36 and a 12 month high of C$41.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.41.
About A&W REVENUE IF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than A&W REVENUE IF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for A&W REVENUE IF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A&W REVENUE IF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.