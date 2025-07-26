A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A&W REVENUE IF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of A&W REVENUE IF stock opened at C$39.75 on Friday. A&W REVENUE IF has a 12 month low of C$28.36 and a 12 month high of C$41.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.41.

About A&W REVENUE IF

A & W Food Services of Canada Inc owns and operates quick-service restaurants. The Company develops and franchises restaurants that retails prepared foods, snacks, frozen cold brew, and drinks for on-premise consumption, as well as offers food service and restaurant management solutions.

