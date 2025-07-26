RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $175.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Get RTX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. RTX has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81. The firm has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $3,080,191 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,745,644,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 14,838.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.