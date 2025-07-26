Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,912,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 54.30%.

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

